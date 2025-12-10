Bully Butcher’s Honey Bourbon Glazed Ham

A proper Christmas ham should be simple, glossy, fragrant and impossible to stop carving. This glaze brings out the natural sweetness of a good quality ham while adding deep caramel notes from bourbon, Jarrah honey and warm spices. It looks incredible on the table and tastes even better the next day.
Ingredients
- One half or whole ham on the bone (about 4 to 5 kg)
- One half cup Jarrah honey
- One half cup brown sugar
- One quarter cup bourbon
- Two tablespoons wholegrain mustard
- One tablespoon Dijon mustard
- Two teaspoons cracked black pepper
- Zest of one orange
- Juice of one orange
- Ten to twelve whole cloves
Method
- Preheat your oven to 160c.
- Remove the rind by gently running your fingers between the rind and the fat. Leave a generous layer of fat on the ham.
- Score the fat in a neat diamond pattern. Do not cut into the meat. Press a clove into every second diamond.
- Place the ham in a baking tray lined with baking paper.
- Combine the honey, brown sugar, bourbon, mustards, pepper, orange juice and orange zest in a small pot. Warm over low heat until smooth and glossy.
- Brush the ham generously with the glaze. Reserve the rest.
- Bake for one and a half to two hours, brushing with more glaze every fifteen minutes so it becomes sticky and caramelised.
- Allow the ham to rest for ten minutes before carving. Spoon over any leftover glaze and serve.
Chef’s Note
At Bully Butchers we keep Christmas cooking simple. A quality ham and a rich glaze will always steal the show.
Our hams are prepared in store and available for $20.99/kg, perfect for feeding family and friends right through the season.