Bully Butcher’s Honey Bourbon Glazed Ham

A proper Christmas ham should be simple, glossy, fragrant and impossible to stop carving. This glaze brings out the natural sweetness of a good quality ham while adding deep caramel notes from bourbon, Jarrah honey and warm spices. It looks incredible on the table and tastes even better the next day.

Ingredients

  • One half or whole ham on the bone (about 4 to 5 kg)
  • One half cup Jarrah honey
  • One half cup brown sugar
  • One quarter cup bourbon
  • Two tablespoons wholegrain mustard
  • One tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • Two teaspoons cracked black pepper
  • Zest of one orange
  • Juice of one orange
  • Ten to twelve whole cloves

  • Method
  • Preheat your oven to 160c.
  • Remove the rind by gently running your fingers between the rind and the fat. Leave a generous layer of fat on the ham.
  • Score the fat in a neat diamond pattern. Do not cut into the meat. Press a clove into every second diamond.
  • Place the ham in a baking tray lined with baking paper.
  • Combine the honey, brown sugar, bourbon, mustards, pepper, orange juice and orange zest in a small pot. Warm over low heat until smooth and glossy.
  • Brush the ham generously with the glaze. Reserve the rest.
  • Bake for one and a half to two hours, brushing with more glaze every fifteen minutes so it becomes sticky and caramelised.
  • Allow the ham to rest for ten minutes before carving. Spoon over any leftover glaze and serve.

Chef’s Note
At Bully Butchers we keep Christmas cooking simple. A quality ham and a rich glaze will always steal the show.
Our hams are prepared in store and available for $20.99/kg, perfect for feeding family and friends right through the season.

