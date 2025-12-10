Bully Butcher’s Honey Bourbon Glazed Ham

A proper Christmas ham should be simple, glossy, fragrant and impossible to stop carving. This glaze brings out the natural sweetness of a good quality ham while adding deep caramel notes from bourbon, Jarrah honey and warm spices. It looks incredible on the table and tastes even better the next day.

Ingredients

One half or whole ham on the bone (about 4 to 5 kg)

One half cup Jarrah honey

One half cup brown sugar

One quarter cup bourbon

Two tablespoons wholegrain mustard

One tablespoon Dijon mustard

Two teaspoons cracked black pepper

Zest of one orange

Juice of one orange

Ten to twelve whole cloves



Method

Preheat your oven to 160c.

Remove the rind by gently running your fingers between the rind and the fat. Leave a generous layer of fat on the ham.

Score the fat in a neat diamond pattern. Do not cut into the meat. Press a clove into every second diamond.

Place the ham in a baking tray lined with baking paper.

Combine the honey, brown sugar, bourbon, mustards, pepper, orange juice and orange zest in a small pot. Warm over low heat until smooth and glossy.

Brush the ham generously with the glaze. Reserve the rest.

Bake for one and a half to two hours, brushing with more glaze every fifteen minutes so it becomes sticky and caramelised.

Allow the ham to rest for ten minutes before carving. Spoon over any leftover glaze and serve.

Chef’s Note

At Bully Butchers we keep Christmas cooking simple. A quality ham and a rich glaze will always steal the show.

Our hams are prepared in store and available for $20.99/kg, perfect for feeding family and friends right through the season.