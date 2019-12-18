BP Muchea construction underway

Construction at Perkins Builders’ newest site, BP Muchea, is officially underway following a Turning of the Sod and Welcome to Country ceremony on Thursday 21 November.

Guests included councilors from Shire of Chittering, Shane Love MLA, BP Australia Project Manager Alysha Cass, Harvis Director Sam Wilson and representive from Perkins Builders, all of whom have all played a part in getting this development underway.

Di Yappo and her mother Bev welcomed the group to Yuat Country, providing information regarding the signifcance of the surrounding area, particularly as a birthing site. They also highlighted the importance of those involved with construction of both the truck stop and new highway continuing to work with indigenous groups. There are several ceremonial rituals they would like to see conducted to ensure the highway provides a safe passage for road users, a suggestion embraced by those present.

The new BP Truck Stop at Muchea will service the new Northlink WA road project.

In addition to the full range of fuels for all vehicles this truck stop will include a 650 sqm convenience store consisting with integrated restaurant, seated dining, truckers’ lounge and amenities.

It will provide a safe resting stop with a full range of truck-friendly services and facilities.