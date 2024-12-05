Blackwalks: the critical search for wildlife after fires

The intensity and frequency of fires in recent years have posed unprecedented threats to wildlife. As flames consume vast landscapes, countless animals are left injured, displaced, or orphaned. Wildlife rescue efforts in the aftermath of a bushfire are essential to mitigating the devastation and aiding the recovery of affected species. One of the most vital aspects of wildlife rescue after a bushfire is conducting systematic searches through the burnt areas to locate injured animals. We call them Blackwalks.



What is a Blackwalk?



A blackwalk involves carefully traversing fire zones once it is deemed safe by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES). Volunteers search for injured wildlife, animals suffering from burns, dehydration, or trauma, and animals in distress — those too severely injured to recover may need humane euthanasia to prevent further suffering. These walks are crucial for providing timely care to surviving animals and ensuring that suffering is minimized where recovery isn’t possible.



Volunteers must undergo training and do not enter fire zones until they receive clearance from DFES, ensuring the safety of rescuers. Once approved, teams are equipped with protective gear, medical supplies, and communication devices to operate efficiently in harsh conditions.

Performing blackwalks can be not only physically exhausting but emotionally demanding, as volunteers often encounter animals in dire situations. However, the dedication to saving lives and providing relief drives these efforts.



Multiple volunteer run rescue groups such as Chittering Wildlife, Native Animal Rescue Malaga, Tessa’s Reptile Services, Wildlife Care WA, and others collaborate on these massive events to ensure that every possible effort is made to save and rehabilitate the region’s wildlife. Together our organizations work tirelessly toward one common goal: the protection and recovery of our native species.

We share resources, expertise, and information to cover larger areas efficiently. From medical supplies to transport vehicles, pooling resources allows for more effective response times and the ability to treat a higher volume of injured wildlife. Each organization brings unique strengths and experiences, enhancing overall care through shared best practices.



Last season we all worked together for the Mariginiup, Bullsbrook, and Gingin/Chittering fires. While there were devastating and countless losses, we collectively rescued, treated, and rehabilitated well over one hundred animals, with the main species being kangaroos and bobtails but there were also several species of birds saved as well as a few snakes and smaller reptiles.



If you live in a fire effected area and have recently burnt bushland on your property please reach out if you would allow a wildlife rescue team to do a walkthrough. We will not enter private property without owner’s permission.



Our groups are currently coordinating and preparing to search the massive fire zone in the Shire of Dandaragan when we get the all clear to attend the area. This is going to be a massive undertaking with such a large area to cover and we will need all the support we can get from the community.



How you can help



The work of our groups is vital, but it cannot be done without the support of compassionate individuals and communities. Whether through donations, volunteering, or spreading awareness, there are many ways you can contribute to the rescue and recovery of wildlife. Contributions help fund medical supplies, food, and equipment needed for recovery efforts. Volunteering opportunities are also available for those who want to make a hands-on impact.



Donate: Every Contribution Makes a Difference. We are proud to announce that we are now Deductible Gift Recipient (DGR) Approved, which means that all donations are tax-deductible. Just message or email us for a receipt. Your financial support goes directly toward Medical Care, Rehabilitation Costs, Supplies and Equipment. How to Donate: Details below for CWC or visit our social media/websites or contact us directly to make a donation. Every dollar helps save a life. We are also part of the Containers for Change program if you’d like to donate through recycling.

Volunteer: Be a Part of the Rescue Mission. Volunteers are the backbone of wildlife rescue. Whether you have experience working with animals or simply a desire to help, there are many ways to get involved such as Rescue and Transport, Animal Care, Administrative and Fundraising support.



Spread Awareness: Raise awareness by sharing information about wildlife rescue efforts with your network. Social media posts, community events, and word of mouth can inspire others to get involved. Educating the public about how to assist wildlife during and after bushfires is a powerful way to make an impact.



Wildlife Rescue: 0498 883 643, Enquiries: secretary@chitteringwildlifecarers.org.au

Donations: BSB 633-000 Acc 131834012 Containers for Change Code: C10824139.