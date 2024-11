The 2024 Bindoon Show was a fantastic celebration of local talent, agricultural tradition and rural heritage. Visitors enjoyed a day of exploring agricultural displays, family-friendly rides, delicious food stalls, and vibrant live performances. Thanks to everyone who came out and to all the exhibitors and volunteers who made this beloved community event such a success.

Gwyneth Jones First prize Floriaculture entry from Beck Foulkes-Taylor Nina and Beck Bindoon Primary School P&C Volunteers Brook, Charla and Emily Freya and Gabrielle from WildBrush Art Collective Kieran, Darren and Wendy Lynette, Anne and Jette Tayla and Brad from Harcourts