Better research, better returns

With fertiliser prices taking a huge hike as a result of the shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, Wheatbelt farmers are looking to research to make sure they get the best bang for their buck this season.



CSBP Fertilisers General Manager Ryan Lamp said their Field Research Program plays an important role in helping growers apply the 4Rs of fertiliser stewardship – right product, at the right rate, at the right time and in the right place.



The 2026 program launched in May with 27 trial sites spanning from Yuna to Condingup, including one at Dandaragan, pictured above.

“This program is critical to helping our team of account managers and agronomists turn science into practical paddock advice for WA growers,” Mr Lamp said.



“By testing fertiliser strategies in local conditions, we generate the evidence behind the 4Rs of fertiliser nutrition and help WA growers make more confident on-farm decisions that support better returns. With seeding now complete, we look forward to hosting field walks with growers and industry partners over the coming months as the trials progress throughout the season.”



The program is part of CSBP’s long-standing commitment to agronomic improvement in WA, building on more than 100 years of investment in local trials and nutrient research. Since CSBP’s first field trials in 1923, the program has shaped fertiliser strategies that are grounded in science and tailored to WA soils and farming systems.



This year’s trials cover both seasonal and longer-term trials on fertiliser rate, placement, timing and product choice, with a focus on nitrogen-use efficiency and phosphorus and potassium strategies. Ten sites are now in their second or third season, helping build a stronger understanding of fertiliser strategies over time.



One key long-term trial continues into year three at Ballidu, where a wheat trial is assessing nitrogen (N) carryover across seasons to support better fertiliser decision-making and risk management. Running since 2024, the trial delivered strong N responses in 2025, with yields increasing from 2 t/ha to 4.2 t/ha with Flexi-N, while N applied in 2024 lifted 2025 yields to 3.45 t/ha, highlighting the value of residual N.

At Pingelly, a medium-term barley trial is focused on potassium (K) management on sandy soils across rotations. In 2025, the highest canola yields and returns were achieved with a capital application of muriate of potash at 162 kg/ha combined with banded MacroPro Max. This year’s trial will assess barley responses to residual, annual and banded K.



Other notable long-term work includes a trial at Dandaragan assessing the nitrogen and short fallow benefits of legumes, including lentils and lupins in rotation. At Kukerin, a wheat trial is testing whether split phosphorus (P) applications can match banded P at seeding, giving growers more flexibility on P-responsive soils.



Collaboration remains a key focus, with CSBP working alongside grower groups and industry partners. This includes a trial with the Liebe Group at Kalannie comparing pre-sowing nitrogen options on wheat across different soil conditions, including amelioration. In the Great Southern, discussions with growers and agronomists led to the development of a new trial at Arthur River focusing on N sources, including Flexi-N, Urea Sustain and urea, and timing in canola systems.



Visit csbpfertilisers.com/trials for more information on CSBP’s Field Research Program.