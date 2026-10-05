Artist in Residence this November – Carmen McFaull



This November, renowned Dunsborough artist Carmen McFaull is travelling to the Northern Valleys to exhibit, teach, and inspire as an artist in residence at the new Indigo Gallery in Green Head. Painting in a loose charismatic style with an enviable ability to describe the light and colours of our unique West Australian seascapes and bush land, Carmen’s work is delightfully uplifting.



Travelling extensively to gather inspiration and resources for her works, Carmen has captured the essence of favourite bays and landmarks across Australia, including Rottnest, Tasmania, Karijni, her home grounds of the South West and, as locals will recogise right – our much-loved local bay Sandy Cape.



Coinciding with the inaugural opening of the Indigo Gallery on Ocean View Drive in Green Head, Carmen’s residency begins with opening night of her solo exhibition on Friday 6 November and continues throughout November with the opportunity for artists to attend exclusive workshops, experiences, and peruse the gallery on weekends.



During the residency, Carmen will create a series of studies and works inspired by the bays of Green Head and surrounding coastline. They will remain at the gallery for the remainder of the year, offering visitors the opportunity to experience the collection and take a piece of Green Head’s coastline home with them.



Beginning her artistic career 26 years ago after retiring from classroom teaching, Carmen has forged a wonderful body of work well recognised in WA and has held 16 solo exhibitions, numerous workshops and residencies, and has directed, demonstrated, and facilitated painting sessions in inspiring locations around the globe.



Promising to retire from creating new works in her 70th year, Carmen is looking forward to one last year of energetic creation before washing out her brush for the last time.



We are truly fortunate to be hosting Carmen at the new Indigo Gallery in Greenhead, knowing her work will resonate with everyone who loves and lives our Western Australian coast.



If you’d like to join us for the opening at 6 pm on Friday 6 November, RSVP’s are essential. Please email hello@indigoonocean.com.au