Around the Sicilian Table

Winter has always been one of my favourite seasons. While summer is often busy with sourcing local produce, preserving, and long days in the kitchen, winter invites us to slow down and gather around the table.



Recently, while looking through old family photographs from my last visit to Sicily, I came across an image that immediately transported me back in time. A rowdy table, family members squeezed into every available chair, trays of food being passed around, laughter filling the room, and conversations flowing long after the meal had finished.



When I look at those photographs, I rarely notice what was on the table. What I remember are the people gathered around it.

Food shared with family and friends is never simply about eating. It’s about connection. The table, as it has always been in my family, is where stories are shared, news is exchanged, advice is given, and memories are made. It doesn’t matter whether the meal is simple or elaborate; what matters is that people come together.



As the days become cooler, winter offers the perfect opportunity to invite family, friends, or neighbours to share a meal and spend time together.



Winter also brings an abundance of beautiful seasonal produce and an opportunity for me to share the preserved foods from my pantry. Citrus fruits are at their best, leafy greens flourish, and hearty vegetables find their way into soups, stews, and comforting family meals.

One of my favourite winter dishes is a simple Sicilian-style lentil soup. It’s nourishing, affordable, and perfect for sharing around the table. I’d love to share this recipe with you below.

Lentil Soup

Lenticchie con Pastina

A simple, tasty, and healthy family meal.

Serves – 4 as a starter or main course

Preparation – 15 minutes. Cooking – 1 hour

INGREDIENTS