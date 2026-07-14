Around the Sicilian Table

Winter has always been one of my favourite seasons. While summer is often busy with sourcing local produce, preserving, and long days in the kitchen, winter invites us to slow down and gather around the table.
Recently, while looking through old family photographs from my last visit to Sicily, I came across an image that immediately transported me back in time. A rowdy table, family members squeezed into every available chair, trays of food being passed around, laughter filling the room, and conversations flowing long after the meal had finished.
When I look at those photographs, I rarely notice what was on the table. What I remember are the people gathered around it.
Food shared with family and friends is never simply about eating. It’s about connection. The table, as it has always been in my family, is where stories are shared, news is exchanged, advice is given, and memories are made. It doesn’t matter whether the meal is simple or elaborate; what matters is that people come together.
As the days become cooler, winter offers the perfect opportunity to invite family, friends, or neighbours to share a meal and spend time together.
Winter also brings an abundance of beautiful seasonal produce and an opportunity for me to share the preserved foods from my pantry. Citrus fruits are at their best, leafy greens flourish, and hearty vegetables find their way into soups, stews, and comforting family meals.
One of my favourite winter dishes is a simple Sicilian-style lentil soup. It’s nourishing, affordable, and perfect for sharing around the table. I’d love to share this recipe with you below.
Lentil Soup
Lenticchie con Pastina
A simple, tasty, and healthy family meal.
Serves – 4 as a starter or main course
Preparation – 15 minutes. Cooking – 1 hour
INGREDIENTS
- 200 g dry brown lentil, (dry legumes), soaked overnight
- 2 ½ litres water
- 2 stems celery, diced small
- 1 ripe tomato, roughly chopped
- 1 onion, diced small
- 1 potato, diced small
- 1 carrot, diced small
- 2 cloves fresh garlic, crushed or chopped
- 1 tbsp cooking salt
- Cracked pepper to taste
- 1 cup spaghetti, broken into matchstick lengths, or small pasta (e.g. ditali, conchiglie, etc.)
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1–2 fresh chilli, sliced (optional)
METHOD
- Prepare all the vegetables.
- Rinse the previously soaked lentils and drain.
- Place all the ingredients into a large deep saucepan (excluding the oil, pasta and chilli).
- On a high heat and with the lid on, bring to the boil.
- Reduce the heat to a rapid simmer for 1 hour with the lid half on, stirring occasionally.
- When cooked, add the oil and stir thoroughly.
- On a high heat, bring to the boil again.
- Add the spaghetti or pasta, stirring regularly until pasta is cooked.
TO SERVE
- Serve hot in soup bowls, topped with a drizzle of flavoursome olive oil and the (optional) sliced fresh chillies