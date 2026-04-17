Anzac bikkies are a staple of Australian households, and by now, I think we’re all pretty familiar with the lore around them. So instead of regurgitating the same old fun facts and history, I thought I’d share a more personal memory for you all.



Both my mum and dad baked a lot when we were kids. Our CWA cookbook was extremely well loved, and I have both a newer addition, plus the old family book at home. To this day, I love baking. I’m not the best at cooking, but I’m pretty good at whipping up some home baked goodies.



When I was 10, I went on a school camp. It wasn’t anything fancy – just a campout at one of my classmate’s farms for two nights. We were all asked to bring some biscuits to share for morning tea and after dinner. My dad made up a batch of Anzac biscuits and sent me on my way.

The big tin of biscuits was passed around, and I saw that other kids had brought gorgeously decorated sugar cookies, fancy macarons, and even the coveted pack of Arnott’s Cream Favourites (this was 1989 and they were considered fancy!). I was in heaven!



Each time the tin appeared, no one took a boring Anzac biscuit. By the last morning, they were the only biscuits left and no one wanted them, especially not me. I was so horribly embarrassed, and I remember being really upset with my dad for making them. Why couldn’t he have made something sweeter or fancier that would appeal to kids?



Many years have passed now, and my tastes have changed from when I was a kid. Those fancy pants biscuits are a little too sweet. The elaborate decorations are unnecessary. Now, if given the option, Anzacs are my first choice. 10-year-old me didn’t know what she was missing out on and owes her dad a massive apology. Plus, a batch of bikkies!



Ingredients

125 grams butter

2 tablespoons golden syrup

1/2 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

2 tablespoons boiling water

1 cup (90 g) rolled oats

1 cup (150 g) plain (all-purpose) flour

1 cup (220 g) firmly packed brown sugar

3/4 cup (60 g) desiccated coconut



Method