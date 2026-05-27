And then they were even bigger!

As if it wasn’t bad enough that the Bindoon Bypass Project delay sees school children contending with road trains every day on their way to Bindoon Primary school, now the Cook Labor Governement has allowed a trial of triple road trains on Great Northern Highway!



Leader of The Nationals and Member for Mid-West Shane Love MLA has raised serious concerns over the move, warning the decision is putting communities and road users from Muchea to Wubin at risk.



Mr Love said the Government was prioritising convenience over safety allowing previously prohibited triple road trains to travel south of Wubin to Muchea, saying the critical regional infrastructure is nowhere near fit for purpose, particularly between Pithara and Dalwallinu.



Mr Love tabled a petition in Parliament last December about the appalling state of this section of Great Northern Highway, noting this 33km section of the road topped the RAC’s riskiest regional road survey last year.



“To now allow larger, longer vehicles onto one of the most dangerous stretches of regional road in Western Australia is reckless and shows a complete disregard for road safety,” he said.



“Aside from the appalling condition of the road near Dalwallinu I also have grave concerns about 53.5-metre-long road trains with three trailers passing through the built-up town of Bindoon.”



Main Roads data indicates almost 1,400 trucks pass through Bindoon daily and children are crossing this highway to get to school with no school crossing in place.



“This is not just an infrastructure failure, it is a direct threat to the safety of local families and school children, and it is unacceptable.”



“I have raised this critical road safety issue with the Road Safety and Transport Ministers, to no avail.” Mr Love said.



“The Labor Government has had nine years to build the Bindoon bypass, originally funded at $275 million, but keeps pushing the project back.”



Infrastructure Australia recognised the Bindoon bypass as a strategic link between Perth and the North West and including it in the priority project list in 2019.



“Labors failure to deliver the Bindoon bypass has left communities exposed, forcing increasingly large and heavy freight vehicles onto roads and through towns that were never designed to handle them.”



“I am also concerned how the Muchea Road Train Assembly Area (RTAA) is going to cope with the extra truck trailers that will have to be dropped there,” he said.



“We keep hearing from truck drivers that RTAA are being used like truck depots and for long term parking and Muchea are already full. Main Roads will need to urgently address this to avoid congestion and step up security at the site.”



“I urge all road users to take care.” he said.



The Shire of Chittering has also voiced strong concerns and objections to the move reiterating their ongoing commitment to advocating for the Bindoon Bypass to improve safety for school children, seniors, and residents who need to cross the highway to reach the town center.