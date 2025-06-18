A sparkling celebration of culture!

At the Slow Food Swan Valley and Eastern regions AGM in March, I was delighted to discover the sparkling new Kepa Kwab, a non-alcoholic soda delicately infused with native botanicals. Actually it wasn’t the first time I’d heard about it – Araluen (our kitchen queen at the Locavore Store) lent her skills to the creation, along with a wonderful team at Prepare Produce Provide. It was, however, the first time I’d enjoyed it as a wine proxy at a social event, and I’m pleased to report that it is not only an enticing alternative, but the story behind it brings an additional sparkle of joy.

Championed by the energetic Cath MacDougall (founder of Prepare Produce Provide), Kepa Kwab (meaning “beautiful water” in Noongar) was developed as part of Djinda Ngardak, a culinary program which provides mentoring, innovative food education and employment pathways for First Nations youth. Local Aboriginal students worked collaboratively with industry professionals including Chef Rohan Park, Elder and Australian Bush Food specialist, Dale Tilbrook and of course, 14k By Araluen to create the drink using traditional ingredients and local produce. Nyikina artist Molly West did the beautiful artwork on the can to complement the project.

“When we were designing Kepa Kwab, we wanted to focus on something that was really important in everyone’s lives. We want it to be an experience. It’s a celebration of culture, youth and the importance of making healthy choices,” says Cath, who hopes to see the drink become a staple at youth events and at local cafes and eateries. It’s flavoured with Australian botanicals including Wild Rosella, Finger Lime, and Strawberry Gum, primarily sourced from local producers Marvick Farm in Mogumber— who you may remember from our cover stories. Mark and Vickie grow all kinds of native foods and specialise in native citrus(check out the Locavore Store for their range of infused olive oils and relishes).The unique flavours are subtle, yet beautifully aromatic, and add lovely layers of complexity to the experience of drinking this ‘beautiful water’.

A very enjoyable way to partake in a celebration of local Indigenous culture and support the great projects coming out of PPP. Kepa Kwab is the first in a line of planned beverages that will showcase the stories of country across the regions of Western Australia. You can buy Kepa Kwab at the Northern Valleys Locavore Store, or direct from the Funk Drinks Co website