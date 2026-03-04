A second chance

Late last year, Chittering Wildlife Carers were called to assist a large long-necked turtle found injured along Scenic Drive in Wanneroo after being struck by a vehicle. The turtle had sustained severe damage to her carapace and plastron, with multiple fractures evident. Sadly, her injuries were so extensive that euthanasia was the only humane option.



Given the season and the turtle’s size, there was concern she may have been carrying eggs. She was transported to Emergency Vet Hospital (EVH) for X-rays to confirm whether she was gravid and to ensure she could be put to sleep peacefully. Imaging revealed 13 eggs.

In an extraordinary effort to give those eggs a chance at life, the veterinary team maintained the turtle under anaesthesia, keeping her pain-free while a caesarean section was performed overnight. Just after midnight on 16 October 2025, EVH confirmed that all 13 eggs had been successfully removed.



A dedicated wildlife carer collected the eggs immediately, transporting them in a purpose-prepared carrier to an incubator by 1 am — an unwavering commitment to wildlife care. The eggs were then maintained under carefully regulated temperature and humidity.



On 29 January 2026 — Day 105 — the first tiny crack appeared, with a turtle’s head breaching the shell in the early morning hours (pictured below). By Day 110, the first hatchling was mobile, its shell still soft and partially encased in eggshell. The hatchlings have since been introduced to a carefully prepared environment with both wet and dry areas, allowing them to hide and strengthen as their shells harden over the coming weeks.



Once hatching is complete and all are eating well and showing good health, they will be released together into large safe permanent waterway to continue the way of the longneck turtle