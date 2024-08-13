You have to love a new razor.

How many days have you been ‘meaning to buy a new one’? Do you even remember the last time you ‘wiped the stubble off your face’ with a fresh, new, well lubricated multi-blade? In truth you’ve been tugging on those whiskers for weeks, pretty much plucking them out.

Honestly, how bad does it have to get before you write ‘razorblades’ on the shopping list?

It’s getting beyond ridiculous now. The nicks. The pain. The blood stains. The half shaved raspy result. The leftover tufts. The nostril bits. Man, you’ve become Norman Gunston.

Even a scruffy beard starts to seem appealing. But the itchy phase? The patchy growth stint? The grey blobs? And the dried food bits? Yes, now, even these seem more tolerable than a blunt Gillette. But…the romance dampening effect? Yeah nah.

You make a quick dash to the IGA, and… ahhhh. You have to love a new razor blade.

Health-wise, what are you putting up with? And what would tip you over the edge to make the change?

If you need us, we’re here to help.

Dr Keith Brown, Chiropractor, and the Nyuü team.